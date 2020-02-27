Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeff Darlington believes Tom Brady exploring free agency is close to a foregone conclusion.

The ESPN NFL insider said he cannot see the 42-year-old quarterback re-signing with the New England Patriots. Brady’s contract is set to expire when the new NFL league year opens March 18.

“I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England,” Darlington said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

Darlington added context to report on Twitter.

“Hey, there’s still a chance,” he wrote. “But… the reality is… Brady is looking forward to free agency.”

Brady and the Patriots have yet to engage in contract talks, according to multiple reports. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported his chances of re-signing are “not looking good,” citing a source.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, declined to discuss the QB’s negotiations or future during a brief chat with reporters Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that could pursue Brady if he hits the open market.

