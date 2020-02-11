Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philip Rivers is unlikely to turn up in New England in the 2020 NFL season as anything other than an opponent or spectator.

Nevertheless, stranger things have happened.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday set the veteran quarterback’s odds of signing with the Patriots at +3400, according to Bleacher Report. New England’s lines to sign Rivers, a longtime AFC foe, are significantly longer than those of favorites Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

Where will we see Rivers? pic.twitter.com/g8ZwnjkCE8 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) February 10, 2020

The Chargers on Monday announced the organization and Rivers mutually agreed to part ways after 16 years together. He’ll enter free agency March 18 when the new NFL year begins.

Questions also surround the Patriots, as quarterback Tom Brady is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career. The Chargers long have been mooted as a potential landing spot for Brady, so the chances of Rivers’ departure heralding a trading-places scenario will be in play as the free-agency date nears.

At least that’s what oddsmakers suggest.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images