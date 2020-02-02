Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps you can cross the Tennessee Titans off the list of suitors for Tom Brady.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill “is not leaving the Titans,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday, as transcribed by the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad.

The Titans were viewed as a fit for Brady because of his familiarity with head coach, and former New England Patriots linebacker, Mike Vrabel. Tennessee beat the Patriots in the wild-card round of the 2019 AFC playoffs. They have an impressive set of young weapons including wide receivers A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries and Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith. They also could look to bring back running back Derrick Henry as a free agent.

Tannehill led the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt after taking over the starting role from Marcus Mariota six games into the 2019 season.

Brady becomes a free agent on March 18. The Los Angeles Chargers are one team expected to pursue the soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback. The Patriots reportedly are ready to give Brady in excess of $30 million to return. If the Patriots can’t retain Brady, they reportedly could trade for a quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images