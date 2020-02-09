Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the surface, the Chargers having interest in Tom Brady would make a lot of sense.

Philip Rivers reportedly will play elsewhere next season, the roster features a ton of talent and fans need something to get excited about. Furthermore, multiple reports have indicated Brady at least would entertain the possibility of playing on the West Coast, and that Los Angeles would welcome the 42-year-old legend.

However, the Chargers might be considering going in a different direction.

Check out this report from Bleach Report’s Matt Miller:

“What will the Los Angeles Chargers do at quarterback? All signs from league sources indicate the team will draft a signal-caller—either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa— in the first round, but within the last three days there have been a number of unsolicited calls and texts about a trade for Cam Newton.

“This makes sense.

“The Chargers need a quarterback, but they also need to sell tickets. Bringing in a household name and marketable option is business savvy and football smart if Newton is healthy. The most likely move is still to draft the next franchise quarterback at No. 6 overall, but there’s enough buzz surrounding a Newton trade to mention it here.”

Round and round we go.

Reminder: Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18. The Patriots reportedly are willing to extend themselves to keep the future Hall of Famer in New England.

