Tom Brady may not be able to team up with his former New England Patriots teammate like originally thought.

Well, that’s if he does not plan to sign with the Lions. Detroit, coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, has agreed to re-sign Danny Amendola to a one-year contract, according to FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager.

Some pre-Combine news. Free agent WR Danny Amendola is re-signing with the @Lions on a 1-year deal, per league sources. Amendola is coming off a 62 reception/ 678 yard 2019 season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 22, 2020

Amendola was solid in his first season with the Lions, totaling 62 receptions, 678 yards, and one touchdown. This may give a little insight into Brady’s possible plans, as these two were considered a possible package deal to the familiarity with one another. Fans who were hoping for a reunion in New England now can let that one go.

NFL free agency officially opens March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images