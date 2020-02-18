Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Greg Olsen reportedly has a new home.

The tight end agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins were among other teams interested.

Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5M gtd with the Seahawks, per source. Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

Olsen started 14 games in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the last nine seasons. He hauled in 52 receptions for 597 yards with two touchdowns.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the 34-year-old’s playing future after the Panthers’ Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but it appears he still has some more left in the tank.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images