The NFL Players Association reportedly is in limbo about the potential of the league’s season being extended to 17 games.

Representatives were split into three categories when discussing the proposed new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN. Some players do not want 17 games, others will accept the deal provided some changes, while a third grouping of players will accept the deal as-is.

The news comes after NFL owners approved a proposal for the league’s new CBA Thursday.

The player reps were set to vote on the deal Friday, but decided to postpone the vote and instead meet at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the players are set to meet with NFL officials Tuesday and could vote as early as Wednesday.

