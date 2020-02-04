Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lost amid the hubbub of Super Bowl Sunday was a New England Patriots-related injury update from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss in his Sunday notes reported Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona recently underwent surgery to repair a minor shoulder injury. The procedure “shouldn’t have a major impact on Cardona’s offseason,” per Reiss’ source.

Cardona has played in every game for the Patriots since being drafted in the fifth round in 2015 while also juggling his responsibilities as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve.

Reiss’ report also included this nugget about the 27-year-old specialist:

“(Cardona) successfully worked behind the scenes during the year with others to have snappers voted to the Pro Bowl, and this season marked the first time that it was no longer a coach’s choice as a ‘need’ position. The Ravens’ Morgan Cox represented the AFC.”

Cardona has three years remaining on the four-year, $4.3 million contract he signed in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images