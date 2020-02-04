Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days, Antonio Brown seems like a guy who should be avoided at all costs.

Alas, that apparently hasn’t stopped Tom Brady.

Brown infamously was released by the New England Patriots in September, and the embattled receiver’s personal life has devolved into madness in the months since. Yet, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Brady and Brown still are in contact with each other.

Here’s an excerpt from Curran’s column, which addresses the notion that Brady, who is scheduled to become a free agent March 18, might bring stars with him wherever he signs:

“Who would Brady want to bring with him? An obvious possibility would be Antonio Brown.

“Even as Brown’s behavior has devolved from quirky to troubling to bizarre, Brady’s remained supportive on social media and stayed in touch with him.”

Make of that what you will.

Brady and the Patriots already have met to discuss the 42-year-old quarterback’s future. New England reportedly is willing to beak the bank to keep the future Hall of Famer in a Patriots uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images