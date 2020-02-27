It was a big day for Tom Brady free agency rumors.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported he would be “stunned” if Brady returned to the Patriots Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed it by stating the reason the Patriots hadn’t approached Brady with a contract offer was due to the CBA negotiations.

And then NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported some unsurprising, yet needed-to-be-said news of his own.

“So, here’s where we are on the Tom Brady situation,” Rapoport said. “First of all, his (Brady’s) agent Don Yee and his partner Carter Chow are in Indianapolis. They’re meeting with teams about their own free agents and, of course, having the kind of conversations that go on here in Indy.

“Meanwhile, Tom Brady still does not yet have an offer from the Patriots, which is not much of a surprise. They still don’t know the landscape, still don’t know what the CBA is going to look like, still don’t know what the salary cap is going to be.

“But this is something important, and I can’t even believe I have to say this, Tom Brady is in fact in the Patriots plans for 2020,” Rapoport added.

As you likely know by now, the 42-year-old Brady will become a free agent on March 18. Two days before that, suitors are allowed to contact Brady during the legal tampering period, although reports surface some talked with Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images