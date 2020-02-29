Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Romo landing a massive contract as a broadcaster always was more of a when than if scenario.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has become the NFL’s most gifted analyst since joining CBS upon his retirement, and he’s going to be paid handsomely as a result. According to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the network and Romo have agreed to a new deal.

Breaking: Tony Romo and CBS have agreed to a deal that will make him the highest NFL analyst in TV history in a deal that will pay him around $17 million per season, according to sources. Story up shortly. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 29, 2020

There were reports as recently as this week that ESPN was preparing to make a big run at Romo in an effort to put him in the “Monday Night Football” booth, which has been an abject disaster since Jon Gruden left for the Raiders and the network removed Sean McDonough from the role.

But Romo is staying with CBS, so he and Jim Nantz will continue to form the network’s top NFL broadcasting tandem.

