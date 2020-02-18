Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The football world can’t stop arguing about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, but when will those two sides actually sit down and do the talking?

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18, the possibility of him leaving New England appears very real. But, according to NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, the Patriots want Brady back, and plan to open negotiations in the near future.

From Curran’s column published Monday night:

“So where do things currently stand? After conversations over the past few days, this is my understanding of where things are.

“Negotiations will begin “in a couple of weeks.” I interpret that as during or immediately after the NFL Combine which starts about February 26 and concludes March 1.

“By that time, Brady should have back-channeled his way to an understanding of what’s out there. Last week, I wondered whether it was advantageous for the Patriots if teams did make their pitches to Brady before “legal tampering” begins on March 16.”

And then there’s this nugget:

“Also, while negotiations haven’t begun, the team is plotting a course for adding players that fit Brady’s strengths to help on offense whether through free agency or trade. Tight end is a position of emphasis.”

If you’re a Patriots fan, all of this probably should be viewed as good news.

