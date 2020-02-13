Is N’Keal Harry set to enter the breakout phase of his career?

ESPN’s Field Yates predicted Thursday the New England Patriots wide receiver would be the 2019 rookie who makes the “biggest jump” in his second NFL season. Injuries and inexperience slowed Harry out of the gate, but Yates believes Harry has the time and tools required to become an impact player

“It was a slow start impacted by injuries — he had 12 catches in seven games — but a close look at Harry’s traits reveals a physical, imposing presence,” Yates wrote. “The Patriots will likely be busy shopping for pass-catchers this offseason, but Harry’s development is a prime route to get better; I’m a firm believer he’ll look like a stud in 2020.”

The Patriots selected Harry with their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he spent the first half of the season on injured reserve and didn’t debut until Week 11. He finished the season with 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

If Tom Brady returns as Patriots quarterback, he might find an improved, better-acclimated Harry among his receiver corps. If that’s the case, the Patriots offense, which sputtered so badly last season, will have a better chance of returning to the former groove that helped the team win two Super Bowls in three seasons prior to 2019.

