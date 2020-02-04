Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins sure are playing like favorites.

FanDuel Sportsbook cut the Bruins’ odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup Final to 17/2 on Monday. Boston’s latest lines are slightly improved, as they had stood at 19/2 as recently as Jan. 22, and are second only to those of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Latest odds to win the Stanley Cup 🏆 🏒➡️ https://t.co/kLoWggNvAA pic.twitter.com/TtrWCcdZ2P — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 4, 2020

Although the Bruins clearly are among the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup Final this season, their lines aren’t much better than those of fellow NHL championship hopefuls: the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images