The Boston Bruins may have the best record, but there’s a different team atop the latest sportsbooks.

Despite an impressive 37-11-12 record that leads the NHL, the Bruins are slotted at No. 2 in DraftKings’ latest Stanley Cup futures odds entering Monday. So who’s at the top of the books? The Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning, who are right behind the Bruins in the league standings with a 39-15-5 record, are favored at +500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston, on the other hand, is close behind at +750.

Here are DraftKings’ latest 2020 Stanley Cup odds:

1. Tampa Bay Lightning: +500

2. Boston Bruins: +750

3. Colorado Avalanche: +850

4. St. Louis Blues: +1000

5. Pittsburgh Penguins: +1050

6. Washington Capitals: +1100

7. Dallas Stars: +1300

8. Vegas Golden Knights: +1300

9. Toronto Maple Leafs: +2000

10. Carolina Hurricanes: +2100

It’s worth noting the Lightning have played one less game than the Bruins, and are in the midst of a 10-game win streak, putting Tampa Bay (86) within three points of the Boston (89). Meanwhile, the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues trail at +1000, and currently are tied for fifth in the NHL with 74 points alongside the Dallas Stars.

It’s no secret the Bruins have had their eyes on a chance to get some revenge in the Stanley Cup Final this year after coming up short against the Blues in Game 7 last June. The team extended its win streak to three Sunday when it defeated the Rangers 4-1.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images