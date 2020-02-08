Chris Kreider is the top player known to be available on the rental market, but might he be staying put for the remainder of the season or longer?

Time will tell, but possibly.

The 28-year-old winger is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is likely to land a pretty hefty contract this summer (possibly in the neighborhood of $7 million annually).

But the New York Rangers reportedly are not only asking for a hefty haul in a potential trade for Kreider, but they also are first going to take a run at signing him to an extension.

During TSN’s “Insider Trading,” on Thursday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun indicated the Rangers and Kreider’s camp at least are going to have a dialogue about an extension.

“I think’s it’s going to be difficult to sign this guy,” LeBrun said. “But here’s what we do know: Finally, after months of not having any communication regarding a contract between Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers, we’re told that within the next couple days finally, Jeff Gorton, the GM of the Rangers, and Matt Keator, the agent for Chris Kreider, will have that dialogue. Where it goes from there, who knows? It might be a tough contract to get done, but there will be an effort, I think.”

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24, so there is a little time for deal to be reached that would keep Kreider in New York. But one has to think if talks stall, the Rangers will have no trouble fielding some good offers for the Boxford, Mass., native.

