The Boston Bruins, it seems, were in the mix for former All-Star sniper Ilya Kovalchuk. However, it appears Boston wasn’t at the top of Kovalchuk’s preferred destinations.

The Montreal Canadiens traded Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals on Sunday night for a third-round draft pick. According to reports, Boston had interest in Kovalchuk, but the Russian star chose the Caps over Boston.

J.P. Barry told @sportexpress Ilya Kovalchuk had a choice of 2 teams. And he chose the #ALLCAPS over the #NHLBruins — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) February 24, 2020

It’s not entirely surprising to see Boston in the running, as the Bruins’ trade to acquire Ondrej Kase from Anaheim wasn’t going to take them out of the running to acquire Kovalchuk, according to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels.

If the report about Kovalchuk choosing Washington over Boston is true, it seems safe to assume the Bruins were willing to make a similar offer to get Kovalchuk. That’s interesting considering Kovalchuk was a free agent when Montreal signed him to a league-minimum contract in early January. Presumably, Boston could have made a move then to sign him and not have to part with a third-round pick or something of similar value, but that’s now a moot point with Kovalchuk reportedly choosing D.C.

It’s unclear why Kovalchuk chose Washington over Boston — the Bruins have the NHL’s best record, for what that’s worth — but going to the Caps allows Kovalchuk to play with countryman Alexander Ovechkin, and he might also get a little more ice time with the Capitals.

