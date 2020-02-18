The Tyler Toffoli sweepstakes reportedly is over.

The winger was traded from the Los Angels Kings to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, per TSN’s Darren Dreger. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said an announcement should be expected the same day.

LeBrun also reported Los Angeles will receive a pick, a conditional pick and another NHL player. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Tim Schaller, former Boston Bruins player, is that other player, along with Northeastern University Huskies’ Tyler Madden.

Toffoli has spent his eight-year career with the Kings and many believed he potentially could head to Boston, with ESPN predicting the 27-year-old would land among the Black and Gold. The eight-year veteran has 18 goals and 16 assists in 58 games.

The Bruins and the Canucks play one another Saturday night in Vancouver.

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images