The Tyler Toffoli sweepstakes reportedly is over.

The winger was traded from the Los Angels Kings to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, per TSN’s Darren Dreger. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said an announcement should be expected the same day.

Toffoli has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 18, 2020

Am told to expect an announcement with the hour, Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks https://t.co/KyU9XTMcye — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 18, 2020

LeBrun also reported Los Angeles will receive a pick, a conditional pick and another NHL player. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported Tim Schaller, former Boston Bruins player, is that other player, along with Northeastern University Huskies’ Tyler Madden.

Tim Schaller is apparently the NHL player going back the other way. https://t.co/nwNhRgNgY1 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Prospect Tyler Madden and 2020 2nd round pick in addition to Schaller for Toffoli. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Toffoli has spent his eight-year career with the Kings and many believed he potentially could head to Boston, with ESPN predicting the 27-year-old would land among the Black and Gold. The eight-year veteran has 18 goals and 16 assists in 58 games.

The Bruins and the Canucks play one another Saturday night in Vancouver.

The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 24.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images