Chris Kreider isn’t going anywhere.

The New York Rangers and the veteran winger reportedly have agreed to a contract extension ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Kreider arguably was the top player on the trade market, but the Rangers made clear throughout the winter that they at least were going to try and sign him.

Negotiations reportedly hit an impasse over term on the deal, but it seems that has been resolved.

Kreider is 7 years (as announced by NYR), AAV around $6.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2020

Five teams were considered legitimate suitors for Kreider: The Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Already, the Bruins have gotten Ondrej Kase, the Caps landed Ilya Kovalchuk, the Isles got J-G Pageau and the Avs acquired Vladislav Namestikov.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET., but this news obviously shakes things up quite a bit.

