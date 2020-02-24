Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ilya Kovalchuk has (another new home).

The Montreal Canadiens, who acquired the winger in January on a league-minimum contract, traded him to the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, both teams confirmed Sunday.

WELCOME KOVY!!! Washington trades their 3rd Round selection in 2020 for Ilya Kovalchuk#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/NO6iIj8DuW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2020

Montreal will retain half of Kovalchuk’s $700,000 contract.

The 36-year-old got off to a hot start with the Habs, picking up 10 points in his first 12 games. He slowed down a bit recently, though, as Kovalchuk had just one point over his last 10 games.

He now joins a team looking to get back to its second Stanley Cup Final since the 2017-18 season.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images