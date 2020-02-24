Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

11:25 a.m.: The Rangers have made it official: Chris Kreider has signed a contract extension, removing the No. 1 trade chip from the block.

Here are the reported details.

Kreider is 7 years (as announced by NYR), AAV around $6.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2020

11:14 a.m.: So much for the Chris Kreider trade chatter. It appears he’s staying put.

Expectation is Chris Kreider will extend with the New York Rangers. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

11:03 a.m.: One of the Sharks’ Cup-chasing veterans is on the move. Patrick Marleau will get a chance to go on a deep playoff run as a member of the Penguins, according to multiple reports.

Marleau to Pens. 3rd round pick. “You can tweet it" — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) February 24, 2020

10:45 a.m.: A busy day continues with a minor move:

Nate Thompson to PHI for a 5th-rounder — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2020

10:10 a.m.: And we have another huge deal, as the Carolina Hurricanes are trying to make another run by acquiring Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck. The Panthers, who are still in the running for a playoff spot, did get a pretty sizable haul in return for the 26-year-old.

Haula, Walmark and two prospects going to Florida in exchange for Trocheck https://t.co/4xp39AVZWs — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

9:51 a.m.: The return for JG Pageau is massive, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

The #Sens a first in 2020, a second in 2020 and a third in 2022 in exchange for Pageau from the Isles. There are conditions on all picks. #TradeCentre — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 24, 2020

9:50 a.m.: Business is starting to pick up, with the New York Islanders apparently swinging a big deal, as Ottawa’s rebuilding efforts continue.

NYI and OTT working to finalize a trade for Jean Gabriel Pageau. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

Return to Ottawa is multiple pieces. “It’s a lot”. https://t.co/v8VDmkmhpr — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

9:25 a.m.: Interesting piece of info here regarding the Ilya Kovalchuk trade.

J.P. Barry told @sportexpress Ilya Kovalchuk had a choice of 2 teams. And he chose the #ALLCAPS over the #NHLBruins — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) February 24, 2020

9:10 a.m.: The TSN insiders just broke down some big names in Montreal and Toronto.

On Montreal’s Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar, per TSN’s Pierre Le Brun: “As of this moment, the Montreal Canadiens have no intention to move either Petry or Tatar. I said ‘As of this moment.’ I think it would take a lot to move Jeff Petry. He’s a guy Marc Bergevin does not want to move. Tatar’s intriguing. You look at the return for Blake Coleman from New Jersey to Tampa as a bit of a template, but again, I don’t think there’s been anything offered to this point on Tatar. … As of now, those guys are staying, but the day is young.”

Meanwhile, Bob McKenzie made it pretty clear, saying “The Leafs are trying to trade Tyson Barrie.”

Here’s what McKenzie had to say on the potential return for the defenseman: “The acquisition cost, the Leafs don’t want to give him away. They want a first-round pick, they want a prospect, but they want to do a deal like St. Louis did with Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals three years ago or they wanna do a deal like Andrej Sekera to the LA Kings from Carolina five years — a first and a prospect — a lot of teams find that to be too high.”

9 a.m.: Mike Green, who has been traded at every deadline for the last 28 years, was traded overnight to the Edmonton Oilers.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Kyle Brodziak & a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/4qkN3TYAZA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 24, 2020

8:55 a.m.: A ticker on the bottom of the screen on TSN’s “Tradecentre” coverage noted the Montreal Canadiens have a 2 percent chance to make the playoffs. Obviously, that’s not good. Montreal already unloaded Ilya Kovalchuk to Washington, but what are the chances the Habs make a franchise-altering deal, perhaps moving someone like goalie Carey Price?

Last week, Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin was in Colorado scouting the Avalanche twice. That’s a little out of the ordinary, but when pressed on it, Avs GM Joe Sakic played it off.

#Avs GM Joe Sakic addressed the media before the game. He was asked about Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin being her for two games in a row. He said, "Marc's daughter goes to CU" and just left at that with a grin. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) February 20, 2020

However. That hasn’t stopped people from speculating about a Price-to-Colorado blockbuster that would send shockwaves through the sport rarely seen since Montreal traded another franchise netminder, Patrick Roy, to Colorado in 1995.

Seeing Marc Bergevin is in Denver got me thinking about potential MTL / COL trade ideas. This would be a biggie but

the more I think about it, the more I can see a Carey Price to Colorado trade making a lot of sense. Obviously, Price has no move & would have to sign off but… — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) February 17, 2020

For what it’s worth, TSN’s John Lu said on “Tradecentre” it’s very unlikely Price — or All-Star defenseman Shea Weber — are traded. But if they’re on the table, the day will get a lot more interesting.

8:45 a.m.: Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau might get their respective chances to play for a Stanley Cup, as San Jose might deal both of them — with their respective blessings, of course.

San Jose Sharks taking calls on both Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau today. Totally up to them if they sign off on going to a contender for a chance to win a Cup. Both would be welcomed back to SJ on July 1 if they wish. Pittsburgh has shown interest in Marleau. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

Reports have linked Thornton to Boston and Colorado. He’ll be a fascinating player to watch. It’s not like he has much left in the tank at this point in his career, but maybe he’s a solid depth piece for a team looking for a veteran presence and some help on the power play. A return to the Bruins would be the best storyline, but a veteran presence and/or power-play help probably isn’t very high on Don Sweeney’s wish list, as Boston has both already.

8:40 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings today, as TSN’s Darren Dreger indicates they could be busy.

Detroit likely to move out a couple more pieces today. A few teams with interest in Athanasiou and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone steps up for Luke Glendening. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green were both healthy scratches for Detroit’s Sunday night game.

8:30 a.m. ET: Trade season opened early in the NHL, but that doesn’t mean Monday will be silent.

The NHL trade deadline is here, set for 3 p.m. ET. However, trade activity has picked up in the last two weeks with general managers around the league apparently unwilling to wait until the deadline, instead deciding to strike early. Contenders like Washington, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Boston have all made moves to varying degrees, the most recent being the Capitals’ Sunday night trade for Montreal forward Ilya Kovalchuk.

But there are still plenty of moves that could be made before the buzzer Monday afternoon. Perhaps the best player still available is New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider. The pending unrestricted free agent reportedly was discussing a contract extension with the Rangers, but it sounds like that won’t happen, and the Rangers are likely to move him. The Bruins have been linked to Kreider for quite some time, but they’ll likely have plenty of competition from contenders across the NHL, and the fact that Boston traded its first-round pick in a trade with Anaheim on Friday might take them out of the running.

One team that could make the day very interesting is Toronto. The Maple Leafs sure haven’t looked like a team ready to make a deep playoff run, with the low point of their season coming Saturday night in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes — and an emergency goalie yanked off Zamboni duty. Toronto is clinging to a playoff spot. Maybe it tries to hit a home run and get back into the hunt, but selling seems almost as likely.

Regardless, there’s plenty to watch across the league, and we’ll be covering it all right here with our trade deadline live blog, so check back throughout the day for the latest news and rumors.

