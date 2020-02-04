Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lately, when Nick Wright has opened his mouth to speak about Tom Brady, it’s been to say something disparaging about the New England Patriots quarterback.

On Tuesday, it’s what Wright didn’t say about Brady that might raise some eyebrows.

According to Wright, Patrick Mahomes’ performance in leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV victory was one of the three greatest playoff runs by a quarterback in NFL history. As you might expect, the other two spots in Wright’s list are not occupied by Brady.

“Three double-digit comeback victories, the most touchdowns accounted for of any player in postseason history, despite not playing the maximum number of games,” Wright said of Mahomes. “And the way in which he won the Super Bowl … coming back from, what I consider, a great defense … it goes right in line with Joe Montana in 1989 and Eli Manning in 2011 as one of the three best playoff runs by a quarterback that I’ve ever seen.

“There have been some great ones: (Troy) Aikman in 1992 was sensational, Phil Simms in 1986 was out of this world, people famously remember (Joe) Flacco in 2012.”

Whether any of Brady’s playoff runs truly belong in that conversation is up for debate. But if they did, it’s hard to imagine Wright actually acknowledging as much.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images