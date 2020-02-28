Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Boston Celtics winger Jayson Tatum has taken his game to another level, many around the NBA now consider him one of the league’s superstars.

Nick Wright, host of FS1’s “First Things First” doesn’t share that opinion. In fact, he implores Celtics fans to “take a deep breath” when it comes to the 21-year-old. Wright defended why he’s not buying into the hype just yet Thursday.

“We have to define what star is,” Wright said. “Jayson Tatum is averaging 30 this month. He’s doing it on 51 percent from the field, 50 percent from three, the Celtics have won nine-of-11, their two losses are at Houston and at the Lakers but there are tiers in this league.”

Wright breaks down these tiers as such:

First, you have your superstars, and Wright considers there to be seven of them (LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry).

The second tear is reserved for players who were maybe once superstars, or will be (Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson).

Tatum falls into Wright’s third tear, made up of “really good players,” but feels the wing isn’t even the best player in that group. There’s hope for him to move up, however.

“Jayson Tatum is on his way to maybe, maybe making an All-NBA team this year, which would elevate him to the star category which he is not currently in. He’s in the category of really, really good players.”

Celtics fans: Take a deep breath. This is why I said “Tatum isn’t a star”. There’s 15 guys in the league clearly better than him, another dozen right there with him. There aren’t 20 “stars” in the league. https://t.co/ixwWaB8vCk — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 27, 2020

Wright is a tough critic, but Tatum has plenty of time left in his career to change his mind.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images