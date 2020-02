Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watching Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand’s daughter cheer him on after scoring a goal is the adorable internet content that you need.

NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin discuss the cuteness and Stephen Curry vs. Klay Thompson rock-paper-scissors during the NISSAN Social Drive on NESN After Hours. Check out what they had to say in the video above.