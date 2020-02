Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is enjoying his offseason.

NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin break down Mahomes watching a marathon on himself as well as the rest of the latest social media news in the NISSAN Social Drive during “NESN After Hours.”

Check out what they break down in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports