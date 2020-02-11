Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies completed the three-peat Monday night when they defeated the Boston University Terriers in double overtime at TD Garden.

And Jordan Harris was the one who played hero.

Harris potted the game-winning goal with 5:27 left In the frame.

It was Harris’ fourth goal of the season and certainly one he never will forget. The Haverhill, Mass., native detailed what the game plan was after the Huskies were awarded the power play that would result in the winner.

“So right when we got the power play we came over to the bench and the coaches mentioned if we got the puck try to push through the middle and get a shot on net,” Harris said. “So I tried to do just that and thankfully a lane opened up and I went in — and it was pretty special.

“It’s an experience like no other,” Harris added. “You kind of get put in high-pressure situations like that and you just try to help your team the best you can, honestly. … There’s nothing like the Beanpot … it’s why I came to Northeastern.”

Now, Northeastern will celebrate and reset as it prepares to take on UMass Lowell on Feb. 14.