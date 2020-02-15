Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool moved 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings Saturday after Sadio Mane’s second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory at Norwich City.

Mane, returning to action after injury, came off the bench to score the only goal of the tense Carrow Road affair in the 78th minute.

Latching onto Jordan Henderson’s ball into the box, the forward fired in at the near post to finally find a way through a spirited Norwich backline and secure victory for the Reds.

MANÉ DOES IT ⚡️ Liverpool find their goal! 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/0T3IxlCtzN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 15, 2020

A closer look at Mané's goal 👀🔍 pic.twitter.com/byifqjz50c — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 15, 2020

