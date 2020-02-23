Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are getting a much-needed player in Ondrej Kase, but it’s been a bit since he’s played in a game.

Kase was acquired Friday in a deal that sent David Backes, defense prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks. The 24-year-old winger likely will get a chance on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, but with the Bruins wrapping up a four-game road trip Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, Kase won’t report to the team until Monday.

The last time Kase played was Feb. 7, leaving in an overtime loss to Toronto after sustaining a hit to the head from Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin. He did not play in any of the ensuing six games leading up to the trade, but the Ducks said that was due to flu-like symptoms, not the hit from Muzzin.

In a conference call with Boston media Saturday evening, Kase shared where he was at.

“Yeah, it’s day-to-day,” Kase, who had returned to skating with the Ducks in practice before the trade, said. “I don’t know yet if I can play. But it looks pretty close.”

The Bruins will play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at TD Garden. Given his recent health and the fact that he’ll, at best, get in one practice with the team, it’s unclear if he’s even in consideration to play against the Flames.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images