It was a tough night for a certain Boston Bruins fan Wednesday.
While it was a great night for the B’s as they took down the Montreal Canadiens behind David Pastrnak’s fourth hat-trick of the season, one fan wasn’t so lucky.
It is uncertain what the bet was, but one fan lost a wager to a Canadiens fan and was forced to wear a Montreal sweater while holding a sign that read “Sorry (Bruins), I lost a bet to a (Canadiens) fan.”
You hate to see it happen.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images