Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a tough night for a certain Boston Bruins fan Wednesday.

While it was a great night for the B’s as they took down the Montreal Canadiens behind David Pastrnak’s fourth hat-trick of the season, one fan wasn’t so lucky.

It is uncertain what the bet was, but one fan lost a wager to a Canadiens fan and was forced to wear a Montreal sweater while holding a sign that read “Sorry (Bruins), I lost a bet to a (Canadiens) fan.”

You hate to see it happen.

For more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images