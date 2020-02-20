Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron has been on fire lately.

The 34-year-old has been wreaking havoc on opposing goaltenders, with the most recent being the Edmonton Oilers’ Mike Smith. Bergeron lit the lamp 8:28 into the first period to notch his 27th on the season.

Bergeron now has scored in four straight games and will have an opportunity to extend the streak Friday when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames.

For more on Bergeron’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images