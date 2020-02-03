Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday, and now Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eligible to cash in.

The MVP of Super Bowl LIV, who led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, is eligible for a contract extension after completing three seasons. Mahomes, however, deferred contract talk on Monday.

“That’s stuff that’s handled with other people,” Mahomes said, per ESPN. “Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City for a long time. I understand that and also I want to win a lot of football games here.”

Mahomes was named the NFL MVP of the 2018 campaign, his first season as a starter. And that, along with the fact he’s already won a Super Bowl despite starting just two seasons, means Mahomes could set financial records when his next contract comes.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that stuff handle itself,” Mahomes said. “I’m in a great organization. I have a great team of guys working for me, guys and girls. For me, it’s about trusting those people and finding the best way to do it in order to have the best team around me.”

Of course, the Chiefs organization still has a say in when that will come. Mahomes could be under contract for each of the next two seasons — his rookie deal runs through next season, prior to the Chiefs possibly picking up his fifth-year option.

So while it’s there’s no certainty as to when it will come, what is certain is ‘Showtime’ Mahomes will soon be, as Jerry Maguire once said, shown the money.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images