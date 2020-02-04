Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is pulling out all the stops to keep Tom Brady in New England.

The Patriots receiver took to social media Tuesday to deliver his latest plea to Brady, who is set to become a free agent March 18. Edelman’s post, which really is recycled from his Instagram story over the weekend (can’t get anything past us) is a nod to a famous scene from “Say Anything,” starring John Cusak.

Take a look:

Hey, shoot your shot.

Despite Edelman’s efforts, Brady has given every indication that he’s willing to leave the Patriots. For what it’s worth, he and his family apparently are set to move out of their Brookline, Mass., home.

Anyway, here’s the boombox scene from “Say Anything”:

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images