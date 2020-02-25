Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — The New England Patriots have been busy at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2020 NFL Draft prospects started arriving Monday.

Below is an incomplete list of which 2020 NFL Draft prospects have met with the Patriots in Indianapolis. Only quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends spoke with the media on Tuesday.

Georgia QB Jake Fromm

Oregon State QB James Luton

Utah State QB Jordan Love

TCU WR Jalen Reagon

Navy WR/RB/QB Malcolm Perry (East-West Shrine Game)

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs

USC WR Michael Pittman

Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

SMU WR James Proche

Baylor WR Denzel Mims

URI WR Aaron Parker (East-West Shrine Game)

Clemson WR Tee Higgins

Ohio State WR KJ Hill

Penn State WR KJ Hamler

Florida WR Van Jefferson (Senior Bowl)

Oregon TE Jacob Breeland

LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

Vanderbilt TE Jared Pinkney

Dayton TE Adam Trautman

Washington TE Hunter Bryant

The majority of these meetings were informal. NFL teams are permitted to hold 45 formal meetings with prospects, but those won’t begin until after players speak with the media.

NFL head coaches and general managers hold news conferences at the combine, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio won’t be participating.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images