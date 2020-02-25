INDIANAPOLIS — The New England Patriots have been busy at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2020 NFL Draft prospects started arriving Monday.
Below is an incomplete list of which 2020 NFL Draft prospects have met with the Patriots in Indianapolis. Only quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Georgia QB Jake Fromm
Oregon State QB James Luton
Utah State QB Jordan Love
TCU WR Jalen Reagon
Navy WR/RB/QB Malcolm Perry (East-West Shrine Game)
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs
USC WR Michael Pittman
Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
SMU WR James Proche
Baylor WR Denzel Mims
URI WR Aaron Parker (East-West Shrine Game)
Clemson WR Tee Higgins
Ohio State WR KJ Hill
Penn State WR KJ Hamler
Florida WR Van Jefferson (Senior Bowl)
Oregon TE Jacob Breeland
LSU TE Stephen Sullivan
Vanderbilt TE Jared Pinkney
Dayton TE Adam Trautman
Washington TE Hunter Bryant
The majority of these meetings were informal. NFL teams are permitted to hold 45 formal meetings with prospects, but those won’t begin until after players speak with the media.
NFL head coaches and general managers hold news conferences at the combine, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio won’t be participating.
