Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The New England Patriots aren’t in Super Bowl LIV, but Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are still on hand for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

KNBR captured Brady making his way into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Pats Pulpit tweeted out a picture of Belichick and Kraft inside the stadium.

Brady also was on hand for Super Bowl 50 — the last NFL championship game that didn’t feature the Patriots — in San Francisco as part of a 50-season MVP ceremony.

Brady and Belichick both are part of the NFL 100 team. It would seem logical to honor those players or coaches in a ceremony before or during halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images