It’s been 12 years since the Boston Celtics won their last NBA championship, a title often credited to the “Big Three” — Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce.

There were other players that played major roles in the Celtics’ success that season, however. Players like Eddie House, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Kendrick Perkins and Rajon Rondo also made key contributions on Boston’s route to title No. 17, the franchise’s first since 1986.

But the “biggest unsung hero,” according to Pierce, is James Posey.

“That was the year Posey was a beast,” Pierce said on The Players’ Tribune’s “Knuckleheads” podcast. “He was hitting big shots. And he would go and lock up and take pressure off of me. Man, Posey was like one of the big glue guys … Like, guys like that are guys that help you win championships, for real.”

Posey averaged 7.4 points on 41.8 percent shooting per game during the 2007-08 campaign. He spent just one season with the squad before signing a multi-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as an unrestricted free agent.

That said, the impact the had on Celtics history has not gone unnoticed, especially with Pierce.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images