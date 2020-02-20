Despite the Boston Red Sox’s lack of success last season, Eduardo Rodriguez certainly looked stellar. The southpaw went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts 2019, landing him in sixth place for the American League’s Cy Young Award.

Former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez thinks Rodriguez can make a good case for the award again in 2020.

“I’m talking about Cy Young, close to 300 strikeouts,” Martinez said, via the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “He has the stuff. Chris Sale’s always in the hunt. Right now, Chris Sale is the more experienced No. 1 and the stuff that Chris Sale has, I think matches right there with E-Rod. I’m not putting that pressure on him, but I think the way his stuff looks, he could reach those goals and be in the mix for a Cy Young or something like that.”

Coming from a former Cy Young winner, that’s some pretty high praise. But Martinez wasn’t done there, projecting even more success for Rodriguez this go-around.

“I think now he’s expecting to have the kind of season he had and even better,” Martinez said. “I think that if he hits the 30-mark when it comes to outings and he hits the 200 innings plateau, I think he’s going to be in the mix for many, many things, because his stuff plays. His fastball is overpowering, changeup is outstanding, breaking ball is coming right along with the changeup and the usage. I mean, the way he’s using analytics, he’s using everything to his advantage. It’s just great to see. Now it’s up to us to hopefully see him healthy and enjoy the ride.”

The ride officially begins March 26 when the Red Sox kick off their regular-season slate against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

