Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday night’s matchup at Staples Center will pit one of basketball’s all-time greats against one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

LeBron James and Zion Williamson will square off for the first time when the Lakers host the Pelicans. Both teams enter the contest fairly hot, as Los Angeles is riding a five-game win streak, while New Orleans has won five of its last six.

This will mark the third meeting of the season between the sides. The Purple and Gold claimed the first two tilts by a combined 14 points.

Here’s how to watch Pelicans vs. Lakers online:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images