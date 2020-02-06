Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the wake of the Houston Astros sign-stealing debacle, Pete Rose is hoping for another chance.

The Cincinnati Reds great notoriously was given a lifetime ban from the MLB after betting on baseball, including games he would manage when he was at the helm for the Reds.

Rose reportedly has sent a 20-page document to commissioner Rob Manfred asking for his reinstatement citing the lack of punishment for the Astros players as a large component in his argument.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images