In the wake of the Houston Astros sign-stealing debacle, Pete Rose is hoping for another chance.
The Cincinnati Reds great notoriously was given a lifetime ban from the MLB after betting on baseball, including games he would manage when he was at the helm for the Reds.
Rose reportedly has sent a 20-page document to commissioner Rob Manfred asking for his reinstatement citing the lack of punishment for the Astros players as a large component in his argument.
