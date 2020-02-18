Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cross another name off the list of trade candidates.

The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday traded defenseman Brenden Dillon to the Washington Capitals, the teams announced. The Caps sent a 2020 second-round draft pick (which they had acquired from the Colorado Avalanche) and a conditional 2021 third-round pick to San Jose. Washington also managed to get the Sharks to retain half of Dillon’s salary, which carries a $3.27 million cap hit this season.

A solid third-pairing defenseman, the 29-year-old brings 60 games of postseason experience to the Metropolitan Division leaders. This season, Dillon has one goal and 13 assists.

Shortly before the deal was made, TSN’s Frank Seravalli said the Bruins were among the teams showing interest in Dillon.

The NHL trade deadline is Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Cody Glenn/USA TODAY Sports Images