Bettors soon might be able to gamble in Massachusetts.

A bill that would legalize sports betting in the Commonwealth is moving through the state legislature, according to The Boston Globe. The Globe notes that the bill is heading to “a key House committee.”

Here are the important details of the proposed bill:

— People 21 years and older would be able to bet on both professional and Division I athletics.

— In-person wagers would be taxed at 10 percent.

— Online bets would be taxed at 12 percent, as would daily fantasy sports.

If the measure passes, Massachusetts would be the third state in New England to legalize sports betting. As of now, it is legal in both New Hampshire and Rhode Island. State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante told the Globe she hopes sports betting will be available ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Suchat Pederson/The News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK