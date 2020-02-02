Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Much of Super Bowl Sunday is spent counting down the hours as you anxiously await kickoff of The Big Game.

And if you’re looking for ways to kill time, we’d highly recommend the Puppy Bowl.

The 16th installment of the popular event will air a few hours before Super Bowl LIV and lead you right into the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. This year’s Puppy Bowl is set to feature a record 96 dogs, all of which will be competing for the coveted “Lombarky Trophy.”

Here’s how to watch Puppy Bowl XVI online:

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images