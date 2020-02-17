Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no love lost between Brad Marchand and Ryan Lindgren.

The pair was chippy with one another effectively from wire to wire in the Bruins’ win over the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The highlight of the physicality was a brief squabble late in the second period when Marchand cross-checked Lindgren in defense of Patrice Bergeron, who wasn’t too pleased with the New York defenseman himself.

Marchand after the game made his thoughts on Lindgren abundantly clear, noting he’s unconcerned with the 22-year-old given “he’s not gonna be a player who’s gonna have a very long career.” One of Lindgren’s teammates, fellow blueliner Tony DeAngelo, vehemently disagreed with the sentiment.

Lindgren will be in the league for a long time actually. Save your cold blooded BS. https://t.co/F7jNxIYTB3 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) February 17, 2020

Sunday marked the final regular-season meeting between the Rangers and Bruins, who completed a three-game sweep of their Original Six rival. And considering New York’s current position in the standings, there’s a good chance Marchand and Lindgren won’t cross paths come spring.

