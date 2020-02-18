Ryan Lindgren is taking the high road, for the most part.

Lindgren and Brad Marchand were awfully physical with one another in the Bruins’ road win over the Rangers on Sunday. The highlight of the chippiness came late in the second period when Marchand was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking Lindgren in defense of Patrice Bergeron.

Marchand had some choice words for Lindgren after the game, noting he wasn’t going to pay much mind to the 22-year-old defenseman given “he’s not gonna be a player who’s gonna have a very long career.” Lindgren brushed off the remark when asked about it Tuesday, but not without sneaking in a slight jab at the B’s star.

Spoke to Ryan Lindgren about Brad Marchand's comments Sunday: "He’s a competitive guy, I’m a competitive guy. We’re competing against each other. I like to just leave it out on the ice. I’m not a guy who’s going to talk about it after. That’s what he wants to do, go ahead.” #NYR — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 18, 2020

But what about Marchand as a player? "He is a good player and I like playing against top players. I try to be physical on guys. Obviously, he didn’t like it. But that just means I’m doing my job." #NYR — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 18, 2020

Unfortunately for any hockey fans hoping to see this feud carry on, the Bruins and Rangers wrapped up their regular-season slate over the weekend and are unlikely to meet in the playoffs.

