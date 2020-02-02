Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson had quite the 2019 season, and only added to it Saturday night.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was unanimously voted as the NFL MVP and the NFL Honors ceremony. Jackson is the second-youngest player to receive the award, as well as the second to be unanimous. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady was a unanimous MVP in 2010.

“You have to have confidence in yourself,” he said, per the Ravens. “Some people might say it’s cocky, but you know what you’re capable of. Sky’s the limit.”

The 23-year-old also joined some pretty elite company. Check out this stat from EPSN Stats & Info:

Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady (2010) as the only players voted unanimous NFL MVP. Only Jim Brown won it at a younger age and he did so twice. pic.twitter.com/HV4Dr3pQQD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 2, 2020

Jackson started 15 games for Baltimore this season, compiling a 13-2 record. He threw 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images