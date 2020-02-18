Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Boston Red Sox utility player Brock Holt was a fan favorite for many reasons, but his close relationship with The Jimmy Fund is a huge part of his legacy here.

After news of him agreeing to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, the foundation posted a touching “thank you” to Holt on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

“Thank you to our 5-time Jimmy Fund Captain, Brock Holt, for the incredible impact he has made in the hearts and lives of patients at Dana-Farber while playing for the Red Sox,” the caption read.

During his seven-year stint with Boston, Holt and his wife Lakyn took special interest in working with The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, far beyond the annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Telethon and monetary donations.

The hospital always was vocal about the Holt family’s involvement, and Holt’s philanthropy led to him being the Red Sox’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente award in four different seasons.

Though Holt reportedly is headed to the Midwest, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue his work with The Jimmy Fund.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images