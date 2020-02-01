Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid can’t afford to allow a noisy neighbor to disrupt its march toward glory.

Real Madrid will host Atletico Madrid on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a La Liga (Spanish League) game. Real Madrid enters the game in first place in La liga with 46 points after 21 games. Atletico Madrid is in fifth place with 36 points from 21 games.

The teams have played twice this season, with both games ending in goal-less draws. However, Real Madrid triumphed on penalty kicks in the Spanish Super Cup final in their last meeting.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images