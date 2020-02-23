Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

These days, official documents never are handwritten. But, if a need should arise for someone to hand write another Declaration of Independence, or something, Jerry Narron is the person to call.

The New Boston Red Sox bench coach delivered his first lineup card prior to Sunday’s spring training camp with the Baltimore Orioles, and it was a thing of beauty. No joke: Narron might have the best penmanship in the history of sentient life.

Check this out:

All of the #RedSox players were talking about this in the clubhouse- new bench coach Jerry Narron has beautiful penmanship. Ron Roenicke “ Did you see that?” pic.twitter.com/L7sfURjexr — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) February 23, 2020

Impressive. Like, really impressive.

(Also, have the calligraphy vs. handwriting debate on your own time.)

Narron was introduced Saturday as the Red Sox’s new bench coach. A player for eight years in the big leagues, Narron has served in a variety of coaching roles during his baseball career, including stints as manager of the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images