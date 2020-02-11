Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As of Monday, Mookie Betts and David Price officially are members of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Boston Red Sox sent the two stars to the west coast in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs. Red Sox chairman Tom Werner reacted to the trade in a statement released by the team shortly after the trade was made official.

Werner called the decision “difficult” but “necessary.”

“Ultimately, we believe that this will set us up for sustained long-term success,” Werner said in the statement. “I want to express our enormous thanks to Mookie and David for the impact they had on our club and our community.”

Team president Sam Kennedy echoed that notion in his own statement.

“Their time in Boston always will be remembered as historic,” Kennedy said.

You can check out the full statements below:

#RedSox President and CEO Sam Kennedy on Mookie and David’s time in Boston: pic.twitter.com/FI7AqXgent — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images