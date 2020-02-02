David Ortiz endured several tough battles over the course of his 14-year career in Boston, they all pale in comparison to the one he took on this past summer.

The Red Sox legend on June 9 was shot in the back in his native Dominican Republic. Ortiz promptly underwent a multi-hour surgery and was transferred the next day to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he received further treatment and began his recovery. The 44-year-old eventually was released from the hospital in late July and since has returned to his normal life.

Ortiz opened up about the ordeal during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Dan Le Batard Show,” and as you can imagine, the road to recovery was a challenging one.

“I wasn’t able to eat or drink anything for about six weeks,” Ortiz said. “Everything was through a tube that I had going through here (arm). I had to fight with this bacteria for a while. The doctors and everybody at Mass. General were incredible. These people took care of me. …It was very scary, but I was dealing with the best team of doctors that you can ever deal with.”

It’s safe to say everyone is happy to see Big Papi back on his feet.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images