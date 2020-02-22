Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Red Sox named Ron Roenicke the interim manager for the 2020 season, they needed to fill the void of bench coach that was left behind.

And now the team has its guy.

The Red Sox on Saturday announced they have named Jerry Narron as the bench coach. Narron previously was with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a part of their coaching staff. Narron also served as Boston’s bench coach in 2003.

The #RedSox today announced that Jerry Narron has been named Bench Coach. pic.twitter.com/r4OpzMOVN2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 22, 2020

“A veteran of 32 seasons in the major leagues between his playing and coaching career, Narron, 64, rejoins the Red Sox organization as bench coach after serving in the same position for the 2003 club,” a team-provided press release said. “Narron also reunites with Roenicke, for whom he served as bench coach for parts of five seasons from 2011-15 while with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“For the last three seasons (2017-19), Narron was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ major league coaching staff. After being hired as the manager of Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate for the 2017 season, he immediately assumed the responsibilities of major league bench coach when Ron Gardenhire went on leave in April due to cancer. Narron remained in that role for the rest of 2017 and was named bench coach on a full-time basis for the 2018-19 seasons.”

Narron spent eight years in Major League baseball as a catcher. He was a sixth-round pick by the New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images